ROBIN SAGE Unconventional Warfare Training in the area starting this week

All Robin Sage movements and events have been coordinated with public safety officials throughout and within the towns and counties hosting the training.

(Photo: Army National Guard / Seth LaCount / CC BY 2.0)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Starting Friday April 15th, 2022 the 1st Special Warfare Training Group (Airborne) will be conducting ROBIN SAGE Unconventional Warfare Training in the Bladen County area.

Robin Sage is a two-week culmination exercise. The participants are students at the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, based out of Fort Bragg.

Other area’s that training will be conducted are: New Hanover, Brunswick, Columbus, Alamance, Anson, Cabarrus, Chatham, Cumberland, Davidson, Guilford, Harnett, Hoke, Lee, Montgomery, Moore, Randolph, Richmond, Robeson, Rowan, Sampson, Scotland, Stanly, Union, and Wake Counties.

You may see individuals wearing Army Combat Uniforms displaying non lethal weapons.

These individuals will have a shoulder band bearing ROBIN SAGE. Other individuals also participating in the training will be wearing blue bands bearing ISC, black dress uniform, or civilian attire bearing a shoulder band bearing GHOST.

Residents may hear blank gunfire and see occasional flares. Controls are in place to ensure there is no risk to persons or property. Residents with concerns should contact local law enforcement officials, who will immediately contact exercise control officials.

All vehicles utilized will be placarded with signs bearing ROBIN SAGE.

This training will end Sunday April 29th, 2022.