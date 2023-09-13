$13.6 million contract awarded for Wrightsville Beach renourishment

Wrightsville Beach (Photo: WWAY)

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A $13.6 million contract has been awarded for the renourishment of Wrightsville Beach.

Marinex Construction won the bidding process for the project.

This contract is 100% federally funded and will reduce risk to infrastructure by providing a level of protection against hurricanes and coastal storms.

Besides mitigating coastal erosion and protecting property through hurricane and storm damage reduction, beach nourishment projects can provide environmental, recreational, and aesthetic benefits, according to a press release.

All beach work is to be completed during the established environmental window from November 16th through the 31st.

The work consists of dredging, screening, and placing beach-quality sand on the beach for Coastal Storm Risk Management