UNCW welcomes students to on-campus housing on move-in days

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW began welcoming Seahawks to campus on Friday, as they move in ahead of the first day of classes next Wednesday.

This year, with first-year and sophomore students living on campus, around 5,000 students will be moving in to on-campus housing. Move-in is one of many events scheduled, as part of UNCWelcome, a series of programs designed to familiarize new and returning students with the UNCW community.

UNCW’s Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs, Lowell Davis, said hundreds of campus staff and volunteers helped welcome students to campus today.

“We’re just really excited and pumped to have everyone here on campus with us this year, and looking forward to the great things to come. The energy here on campus today is just really magical, even though it’s raining, we know that students and others are just real excited to be here today,” said Lowell Davis, UNCW’s Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs.

UNCW police has spoken with the City of Wilmington to help control the traffic flow of movers for today and tomorrow.