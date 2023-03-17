13th annual Southern Farm Days begins in Lake Waccamaw

COLUMBUS COUNTY (WWAY) — Southern Farm Days features activities for people of all ages. Antique tractors, heritage living demonstrations and lessons for the younger generation.

“If they’re interested in it, they can really learn what the past was like, like how your grandfather and great grandfather lived and how they had to do things. I think it’s interesting because I can relate to most of it, the way I grew up. I’m 77 years old, so I can relate to a lot of the things that’s out here,” said Chester Smith, who has a booth at the event and has been coming for many years.

This is the 13th year of the event, which benefits the Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina. The organization dedicated to meeting the physical and emotional needs of youth and families at risk.

We caught up with some of the young people to see what they enjoyed most about the event.

“There was this demonstration, and it was about World War II where they use to get shot and they had to cut off their leg. It was just interesting learning about World War II,” said Aiden Perez, an elementary school student at the event.

For some, a simple message if you decide to ride the trolly.

“Don’t, don’t when you’re on the trolly, don’t put your feet down because you’ll get stuck in horse poop,” said Gracelynn Jacobs, another student at the event.

For Chester Smith, it’s all about the people coming to the event that’s his favorite part.

“I think the people that come that’s interested in it, the display of the tractors and the old buggy wagons, the gun fight they have. It’s all great, if you don’t come, you’re missing something,” said Smith.