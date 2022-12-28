14 Wilmington anniversaries we’ll be marking in 2023
WILMINGTON, NC (STARNEWS) — As 2022 comes to an end, it’s time to start looking ahead to next year.
Here are 14 Wilmington anniversaries worth celebrating, or at least noting, for 2023.
Wilmington founded: 290 years
It’s not quite 300 years just yet, but we’re getting there. The present site of Wilmington was first laid out as a town in 1733, and was known variably as New Liverpool, New Town and Newton before it was incorporated as Wilmington in 1739.