14 Wilmington anniversaries we’ll be marking in 2023

Wilmington has several anniversaries coming up in 2023 (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (STARNEWS) — As 2022 comes to an end, it’s time to start looking ahead to next year.

Here are 14 Wilmington anniversaries worth celebrating, or at least noting, for 2023.

Wilmington founded: 290 years

It’s not quite 300 years just yet, but we’re getting there. The present site of Wilmington was first laid out as a town in 1733, and was known variably as New Liverpool, New Town and Newton before it was incorporated as Wilmington in 1739.

Click here to read about the other 13….