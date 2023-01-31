14-year-old bull rider dies in North Carolina rodeo accident

A North Carolina teen was recently killed in a rodeo accident (Photo: Cszmurlo / Wikipedia / MGN)

(CBS NEWS) — A 14-year-old boy was killed in a bull-riding accident at a North Carolina rodeo.

On Saturday, the teen bull rider died after he was thrown from a bull at the Rafter K. Rodeo Winter Series in King, North Carolina, a county emergency management director told the Winston-Salem Journal. Stokes County Emergency Management Director Brandon Gentry told the newspaper first responders were called to the scene for a cardiac arrest report.

In a statement, the rodeo company identified the teen as Denim Bradshaw.

Rafter K Rodeo Company offered condolences to Bradshaw’s family and thanked emergency personnel for responding to the scene.

“Our sport is truly a family and we are so thankful for everyone that was there to help,” the rodeo company said. “We are thankful for our on site EMT’s, paramedics and law enforcement that work so hard to care for the cowboys.”

“This is a tragic event and words cannot describe the pain felt by this loss. We ask everyone to come together and pray for his family for comfort and healing in this difficult time,” the statement added.

A GoFundMe was started to raise funds for the teen’s funeral expenses.

“Our beloved Denim lost his life in a tragic accident,” the fundraiser said. “No one expects to lose such a young soul, and we were not prepared.”

According to the fundraiser, Bradshaw had dreams of becoming a police officer.

His family said the 14-year-old died during his first ride.

“Denim adventured into the world of bull riding and fell in love,” the fundraiser said. “The boots, the cowboy hats, and those big belt buckles– he loved it all. He got to ride his first bull on January 28th, and his excitement was palatable. None of us could believe that this first ride would cause his death, and we are beyond devastated.”

“Our sweet 14 year old boy lost his life during what was the most exciting moment of his short life, and we are now lost without him,” his family added.