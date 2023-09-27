145 illegal gaming machines seized in Brunswick County

145 illegal gaming machines were recently seized in Brunswick County (Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office investigators recently seized 145 illegal gaming machines.

They also recovered more than $15,000 in cash from several businesses throughout Brunswick County.

Five individuals were charged with operating more than five gaming machines, felony conspiracy, and operating video gaming machine.

NC § 14-306.1A makes it unlawful for any person to operate, allow to be operated, place into operation, or keep in that person’s possession for the purpose of operation any video gaming machine such as video poker game or other kind of video playing game, video bingo game, video craps game, video keno game, Eight Liner, Pot-of-Gold, etc.

The Sheriff’s Office says four of the five businesses involved had 25 or more gaming machines in their possession.