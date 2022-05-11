15 students and driver taken to hospital after head-on school bus crash

CHARLOTTE, NC (WJZY) — A school bus carrying about 40 students to a Charlotte high school was involved in a serious head-on crash with a dump truck and another car Wednesday morning.

Officials say about 15 students, as well as the bus driver, were taken to the hospital with injuries.

None of the students suffered life threatening injuries.

Both the bus driver and dump truck driver were pinned in wreckage.

Officials say both of them were conscious when removed from their vehicles.