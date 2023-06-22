$1,500 reward being offered for information leading to arrest of people who damaged turtle nest

A person damaged a nest on Ocean Isle Beach (Photo: Ocean Isle Beach Sea Turtle Protection Organization)

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Ocean Isle Beach Sea Turtle Protection Organization is asking for help identifying whoever damaged a sea turtle nest.

A $1,500 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest. They are also offering a reward for reporting anyone caught damaging a nest.

Sea turtle nests are protected by the endangered species act.

There is a $50,000 fine and up to 1 year in prison for harming an endangered species.