17-year-old charged for shooting outside Eastridge Mall that left 3 hurt, police say

Credit: WSOC

GASTONIA, N.C. (WSOC) — A 17-year-old has been charged in a shooting outside Eastridge Mall in Gastonia that left three people hurt Friday afternoon, according to police.

The chief of Gastonia police initially said two men and one woman were shot. Authorities later said another man who was shot showed up at a hospital in Charlotte, but police determined that man was hurt in a separate shooting.

Two persons of interest initially were questioned, but Channel 9′s Ken Lemon learned later Friday that a 17-year-old has been charged with several counts of assault with a deadly weapon. His identity will not be released due to his age.

Police said there is no active threat at the mall.

