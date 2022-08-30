17-year-old National Guard Soldier collapses during SC training, dies days later

(Photo: 1st Battalion 34th Regiment)

A teenager in the Pennsylvania National Guard collapsed during training at Fort Jackson in South Carolina and died several days later.

17-year-old Pfc. Alyssa Cahoon, died on August 25th with her family at her bedside, the announced the following day.

The young soldier, who calls Pleasant Mount, Pennsylvania her home, attained local recognition earlier in the year when she and her identical twin sister Brianna both signed up to be a part of their state’s National Guard.

