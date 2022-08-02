$178M school bond headed for the ballot in Pender County

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a school bond order resolution at its Monday afternoon meeting.

This means the $178-million bond will be on the ballot in November.

“I want to thank Board members for their continued support. The bond is where it should be, in the hands of Pender County voters and they will have the final say,” said Superintendent Dr. Steven Hill. “The research shows the growth of the county isn’t slowing down so we need to do all we can to provide children with the best learning atmosphere we can, and the bond will help do that.”

Among other things, the bond would fund a new kindergarten through fifth-grade elementary school and sixth through eighth-grade middle school likely near the Pender/New Hanover County line to help reduce overcrowding of Topsail-area schools.

Surf City Elementary, Surf City Middle, and Penderlea School were built as a result of a 2014 school bond. They opened in 2018.