18-year-old, two juveniles arrested for alleged Cerro Gordo store break-in

(Photo: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Three people have been arrested in connection to a break-in earlier this month at the Tiger Mart #5 in Cerro Gordo.

On August 9th, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office responded to the store located at 371 Andrew Jackson Highway SW in reference to an alarm call.

Upon arrival, the deputy observed broken glass at the front of the store where the suspects made entry. The suspects removed e-cigarettes and cigar blunts from the store. Evidence was collected at the scene, including blood left behind by at least one of the suspects.

Surveillance footage was utilized during the investigation, showing the suspects on the camera.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says they received numerous tips after asking for the public’s help, and criminal investigators quickly learned the identity of the suspects involved in this incident.

Officers say a 14-year-old juvenile, a 15-year-old juvenile and 18-year-old Shawn Demarques Doe of Cerro Gordo were identified as those involved.

On August 12th, the criminal investigators were out working on this investigation when they observed one of the juveniles walking down the road. That juvenile was transported to the Law Enforcement Center to wait on a guardian to accompany the juvenile for interview. The juvenile had an e-cigarette in his possession and a cut on one of his fingers from the broken glass.

Three days later, criminal investigators arrested Shawn Doe and the other juvenile.

All three were charged with felony Breaking and Entering, felony Larceny after Breaking and Entering, and felony Conspire to Commit Felony Larceny.

Shawn Doe received a $10,000 secured bond.

The two juveniles were transported to Blue Clay Detention Facility in New Hanover County.

The Sheriff’s Office says the juveniles in this case were connected to multiple other crimes in the Cerro Gordo community.