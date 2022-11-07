1898 commemoration events continue around Wilmington

Next event Wednesday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The 1898 commemoration events continued Sunday at the City Hall Council Chambers in Downtown Wilmington Sunday.

A photo exhibition and church history revival of Wilmington’s Foundational African-American Congregation, part of the “Third Person Project” was on display.

The exhibition program kicked off with an introduction from the City of Wilmington Diversity and Equity Chief Joe Conway, followed by a prayer from the pastor of St. Luke AME Zion Church, with opening remarks from Wilmington’s mayor.

The photo exhibit is part of events happening around the city until November 13, spearheaded by the New Hanover County Diversity and Inclusion Office, under the direction of Linda Thompson, in partnership and the City Of Wilmington.

The initiative is to educate and share the history, as well as events of the 1898 massacre with the public, something Deborah Dicks Maxwell with the New Hanover African American Heritage Historical Commission said is important to the Wilmington community.

“And it’s important to learn our history, and the history of the churches, they were such an integral part, of and continue to be of this community,” she said. “You see people who have committed over a hundred plus years ago and are descendants, or descendants of descendants, that are here today volunteering here and working on this.

“It’s important to understand, you have to know where you’ve been to know where you’re going.”

‘What the River Knows’ will run from November 10 through the 13, more information can be found here.

A full list of events scheduled through November 13 can be found here.