1898 marker revealed for Rev. Dr. J. Allen Kirk in downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Today marks 123 years since the 1898 Wilmington Massacre, and the only successful coup d’état in U.S. history. To commemorate the event, the city and the state holding a state marker ceremony for Rev. Dr. J. Allen Kirk.

Kirk was the pastor of Central Baptist Church at the time, and was a target of the massacre. He is the only pastor with a written account of those days. Dozens of people attended the ceremony, to watch the unveiling of the marker at 3rd and Red Cross streets.

Sonya Patrick is one of many who pushed for Kirk’s recognition, and says she is thankful to see it finally happen.

“We hope that not only does he get state recognition, but also national recognition, because he was definitely a leader ahead of his time. Bold, powerful leader ahead of his time that has been hidden in the history books,” said Sonya Patrick, National Black Leadership Caucus.

Kirk’s account of the massacre is titled “A Statement of Facts Concerning the Bloody Riot in Wilmington, NC. of Interest to Every Citizen of the United States.” The original copy is at UNC Chapel Hill.