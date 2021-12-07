19-year-old man accused of having sex with teen in exchange for vape cartridge

Gabriel Perez is being held in jail under a $200,000 secured bond.

Gabriel Perez (Photo: NHSO)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A 19-year-old man has been arrested in New Hanover County for sex crimes.

According to the New Hanover County online jail records, Gabriel Perez was charged on Dec. 3 for statutory sex offense with a child <= 15 years old and sexual servitude.

An arrest warrant states Perez had sex with a 15-year-old girl in exchange for a vape cartridge.

The crime reportedly happened on April 17.

In 2020, Perez was charged with reportedly robbing the Piggy Wiggly in Leland. Perez was also in July 2020 charged with three counts of B&E to a motor vehicle.