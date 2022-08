2 people bitten by sharks in Myrtle Beach on same day, police say

(Photo: Erin McDaniel / CC BY 3.0)

Two people were bitten by sharks on Monday, according to the information given to Myrtle Beach Police Dept.

The first bite happened on 75th Avenue North and the second shark bite happened north of 82nd Avenue in Myrtle Beach, according to Master Corporal Thomas Vest.

No information on if it was the same shark or a different animal.

