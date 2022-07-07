2-year-long I-40 road repairs set to begin next month in Pender County

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — More than a dozen miles of Interstate 40 in Pender County will be upgraded, creating a smoother ride for drivers thanks to a recently awarded contract, according to the NCDOT. The interstate from west of U.S. 117 at mile marker 388 to N.C. 210 at mile marker 408, a total of 18 miles, will be resurfaced. The contract was awarded to ST Wooten Corporation this month for more than $17 million. Contracting crews can start as early as August and are expected to be complete with the work in spring 2024.

During the work, drivers may experience lane closures.

