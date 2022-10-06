$20 million in grants awarded to projects across North Carolina

Millions in grant money is being distributed to help make NC roads safer (Photo: WWAY)

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program has awarded more than $20 million in grants to local and state transportation initiatives that will help make North Carolina roads safer, including several in the Cape Fear.



The Governor’s Highway Safety Program will administer 106 community-based grants during the upcoming federal fiscal year, which runs from this month through September 2023.



“Last year marked the highest number of fatal crashes in our state in nearly 50 years,” Highway Safety Program director Mark Ezzell said. “These programs and partnerships will enable direct and tangible impacts when it comes to making North Carolina roads safer for all users.”

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office for the Forensic Laboratory is receiving $102,183; $125,329 is going towards the traffic team of the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office; the Pender County Sheriff’s Office traffic and safety team is getting $117,766; and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is receiving a combined $414,844 for traffic safety personnel and the Region 3 Law Enforcement Liaison program.

To view the full list of all 106 grants, click HERE.