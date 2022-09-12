2,000-acre development could join Compass Pointe near busy Leland area intersection

A new development could be coming to Leland (Photo: Town of Leland)

LELAND, NC (STARNEWS) — A massive, 2,000-plus-acre planned development could soon be coming to Brunswick County, bringing almost 5,000 homes near the corner of U.S. 140 and U.S. 74/76.

The East Lake planned development will go before the Brunswick County planning board for approval Monday, Sept. 12.

The 2,114-acre project will include 3,925 single family lots, 693 townhomes, 300 multifamily units, 23 acres of commercial space, and 27 acres of public use off Malmo Loop Road and Colon Mintz Road.

