2017 Monkey Junction murder case goes to trial

Aaron Stephens (Photo: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The capital murder trial for Aaron Stephens began Monday. He is the suspect in a fatal shooting that happened in the Monkey Junction area in March of 2017.

Stephens is accused of fatally shooting Terry Greenwood and stabbing Anthony Lanza, in his neighborhood on Julia Drive. The trial started Monday, and on Wednesday a friend of Stephens testified. Judge Joshua Willey is the presiding judge. Audio from 911 calls were played, and Stephens’ friend recalled the moments prior to the incident and what led to the call.

An autopsy showed Greenwood was stabbed eight times and shot in the face, and Lanza was stabbed several times in the chest.