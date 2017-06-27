CFCC student creates doghouse using hemp

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A local college student says her capstone project in her Sustainability Technologies class was inspired by nature.

Cape Fear Community College student Leigh Humphries chose hemp as a building material to construct a doghouse.

Hempcrete is created by mixing the hemp core or ‘shiv’ from the hemp plant with a lime-based binder. She says this substance not only creates a negative carbon footprint, but it is also easier and more versatile to work with than standard concrete.

Hear more about the project and from the student tonight on Good Evening Wilmington.