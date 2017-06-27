CFCC student creates doghouse using hemp

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A local college student says her capstone project in her Sustainability Technologies class was inspired by nature.

Cape Fear Community College student Leigh Humphries chose hemp as a building material to construct a doghouse.

Hempcrete is created by mixing the hemp core or ‘shiv’ from the hemp plant with a lime-based binder. She says this substance not only creates a negative carbon footprint, but it is also easier and more versatile to work with than standard concrete.

