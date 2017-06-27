Gatorade commercial featuring Laney High School airs

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Tags: , ,

Laney High featured in Gatorade commerical. (Photo: Gatorade/YouTube)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A new Gatorade commercial starring Michael Jordan prominently features an area school and his alma mater, Laney High.

The add is titled “The Secret to Victory” and shows Jordan along with other athletes like Peyton Manning and J. J. Watt talking about low points in their careers and how they used them as motivation.

Jordan references getting cut from the Laney High School varsity team as part of his motivation.

Jordan visited Wilmington back in May to shoot the commercial.

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

22 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Jenson Edwards commits to High Point University
Read More»
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
UPDATE: Missing Laney teen found
Read More»
2 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
Innocence advocate representing man convicted of killing Michael Jordan’s father
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments