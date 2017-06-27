Gatorade commercial featuring Laney High School airs

Laney High featured in Gatorade commerical. (Photo: Gatorade/YouTube)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A new Gatorade commercial starring Michael Jordan prominently features an area school and his alma mater, Laney High.

The add is titled “The Secret to Victory” and shows Jordan along with other athletes like Peyton Manning and J. J. Watt talking about low points in their careers and how they used them as motivation.

Jordan references getting cut from the Laney High School varsity team as part of his motivation.

Jordan visited Wilmington back in May to shoot the commercial.