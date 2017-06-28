Don’t miss ‘Mister Roberts’, performed on the Battleship North Carolina

Mr. Roberts with his crew. (Photo: Thalian Association Community Theatre)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s a novel, a play, a film and a TV series and now, “Mister Roberts” is coming to the USS North Carolina.

The show has won Tony Awards, Oscars, and is based on the 1946 novel by Thomas Heggen. The live theater presentation features Woody Stefl as “Mr. Roberts” and Joe Renton as “Doc”. The two stopped by Good Morning Carolina to give a preview of what you can expect.

“This patriotic play takes place aboard a ship in the Pacific Theater during WWII, and the fantail of the Battleship is the most perfect venue imaginable on which to stage it”, said Susan Habas, Executive Director of Thalian Association Community Theatre. “We operate the Hannah Block Historic USO/ Community Arts Center, so honoring WWII is always on our minds, and we are privileged to be partnering with the most decorated battleship of that time.”

The show is a month long partnership between Thalian Association Community Theatre and the Friends of the Battleship North Carolina.

It opens on July 4 with fireworks following, and other performances will be held Thursday through Sunday July 6-23, 2017 at 8 p.m. each night.

Special ticket prices are available for military, local residents and more.

The July 4 show is sold out. For ticket information, click here.