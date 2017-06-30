CA man accused of stealing more than $100,000 in Brunswick County card fraud

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A California man is in the Brunswick County Detention Center accused of stealing more than $100,000 from various bank accounts.

Gerry Agopian, 31, of Burbank, was arrested last night.

According to warrants, Agopian accessed computer systems by placing “capture” devices to get atm, debit, and credit card numbers, along with security pins. Those numbers were then used to access bank accounts. He’s also accused of using a scanning device to access, read, obtain and store information encoded on financial cards belonging to multiple people.

Agopian is then accused of using counterfeit atm, debit, and credit cards to withdraw money from victim’s accounts. The money stolen exceeded $100,000. Warrants allege Agopian conspired with others to commit these crimes.

The crimes happened between December 14, 2016 and December 21, 2016. The warrant for his arrest was issued January 27, 2017.

He is charged with the following:

accessing govt computers defraud

obtaining property false pretense

Agopian is under a $250,000 bond.