VIDEO: The dangers of rip currents and how to get out of one

PORTSMOUTH, VA — The Coast Guard and the United States Lifesaving Association are collaborating to promote rip current awareness for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday weekend.

In response to a surge of rip current-related deaths throughout the mid-Atlantic region in June 2017, the Coast Guard reminds the public of the dangers of rip currents and the value of checking weather and rip current forecasts, supervising children in the water, not swimming alone and choosing a lifeguard-protected beach.