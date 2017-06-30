VIDEO: The dangers of rip currents and how to get out of one

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Tags: , , , , ,

PORTSMOUTH, VA — The Coast Guard and the United States Lifesaving Association are collaborating to promote rip current awareness for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday weekend.

In response to a surge of rip current-related deaths throughout the mid-Atlantic region in June 2017, the Coast Guard reminds the public of the dangers of rip currents and the value of checking weather and rip current forecasts, supervising children in the water, not swimming alone and choosing a lifeguard-protected beach.

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Meet the new commander of the USCG Cutter Diligence
Read More»
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Swimming advisory issued for part of North Myrtle Beach
Read More»
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Flemington Community faces more water concerns
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments