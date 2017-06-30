Man bitten while wrangling shark at Wrightsville Beach

Shark that bit a man is caught on a fishing line at Wrightsville Beach on June 30, 2017 (Photo: Bryan Davis)

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — One person was bitten by a shark at Wrightsville Beach last night.

It happened near Johnnie Mercer’s Pier on Thursday, according to Chief Rogers with the Wrightsville Beach Fire Department.

Bryan Davis was at the beach when this happened. He posted this video on Facebook and said the shark was caught from the edge of the pier. The shark bit the arm of a man who was trying to help get the shark out of the water.

The fire departments says the man was gone by the time they responded.