WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — 37-year-old Mark Aiena has been charged with second degree murder of 34-year-old Ashley Ann Bell.

Officers responded to an apartment at 130 Dupree Drive around 10 PM last night.

After arriving officers learned that a domestic dispute had occurred.

Bell died at the scene.

Aiena has been taken into custody and charged.

He is at the New Hanover County Jail without bond and the investigation is still on going according to Linda Rawley with WPD.