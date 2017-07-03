Brunswick County skimmer scam part of larger operation

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A scheme involving financial card readers spanned across the east coast and included several people.

On Friday, we reported the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office charged Gerry Agopian, of Burbank, California, with several crimes.

Today, the sheriff’s office released more details regarding the scheme. Investigators say Agopian conspired with others to travel down the east coast in December and install financial card readers on various ATMs and credit/debit card gas pumps. Once they got the credit card information, the group made counterfeit credit/debit cards to obtain money and products.

From Brunswick County, the group stole nearly $36,000. Investigations are ongoing in multiple jurisdictions and states, including assistance from federal authorities regarding similar crimes committed across the country.

Agopian was arrested while trying to board a flight at Los Angeles International Airport. He was extradited to Brunswick County.

He is charged with 1 count Obtaining Property by False Pretense, 1 count conspiracy to commit Obtaining Property by False Pretense, 1 count Accessing Government Computers to Defraud, 1 count Credit Card Theft w/ Scanning Device. Investigators say other charges are forthcoming.

Investigators say Khactatur Zakaryan, 36, of Van Nuys, California will face the same charges as Agopian. He is currently in federal custody in Clark County, Nevada. Zakaryan will be returned to Brunswick County once proceedings for pending charges in Nevada are completed.

Armen Khachatryan, 21, of Glendale, California, is still wanted.

Harutyun Hovhannisyan, 21, of Tujunga, California, will face the same charges as Agopian once he is caught.