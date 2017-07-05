12K worth of comics stolen from business in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — $12,000 dollars worth of comic books and memorabilia has been stolen from Whatever Wilmington.

The store is still trying to figure out everything that has been stolen, but they did notice five expensive and rare items that were taken.

Someone took the items either Sunday evening or Monday morning before the 4th of July holiday. The most expensive item missing was The Incredible Hulk Number One signed by Stan Lee.

Along with other valuable comics like Iron Man, Justice League of America, Weird Tales, and The Walking Dead.

“It looks like the people who stole from us knew exactly what they were targeting, they wanted that specific stuff. We have other things here that are absolutely astounding and amazing and worth a lot of money and they were completely ignored, so it kind of doesn’t make sense,” Whatever Wilmington owner Kenyata Sullivan said.

A police report has been filed, but Sullivan said he just wants his memorabilia back.