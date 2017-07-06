CFPUA Board Chair July 6 morning update

Mike Brown, CFPUA Board chairman, will provide two daily updates—one morning and one afternoon—with information on activity surrounding GenX. Updates will be provided each weekday. Below please find Chairman Mike Brown’s morning update on last night’s Water Wednesday discussion and next steps.

CFPUA Executive Director Jim Flechtner participated in Clean Cape Fear’s Water Wednesday discussion last night.

Based on suggestions from last night’s event, CFPUA will draft a letter to send to customers in the coming weeks in both English and Spanish.

CFPUA Director of Environmental Management Beth Eckert will give a presentation at the Long-Range Planning Committee today on UCMR 3 (Unregulated Contaminant Monitoring Rule), and how EPA uses that rule.

CFPUA expects to receive a technical memorandum from Black & Veatch on July 14. This memorandum should explain possible treatment technologies for GenX based on available data. CFPUA will pick the best treatment technologies for our customers’ needs, and will share that information publicly.

CFPUA encourages the public to check our website and social media channels for updates as this continues to unfold. We are committed to transparency, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with you through the duration of this process.