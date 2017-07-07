Man wanted for attempted kidnapping

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Oak Island Police Department needs helping finding a wanted man.

Joseph “Joe” Dylan Dreisonstok is wanted for attempted motor vehicle theft and kidnapping.



Investigators say the incident happened Saturday, July 1, 2017 on South Middleton Avenue. A pregnant mother and child were involved.

Dreisonstok is described as a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall and 160 pounds. He has brown hair, blue eyes and fair skin.

He was last seen with a goatee.

Police say Dreisonstok may be driving a light colored 2001 Toyota Highlander with a Maryland registration.

He lives in the Wilmington area and works near Wrightsville Beach.

Police say he is a known drug user.

If you have any information on Dreisonstok‘s whereabouts, call the Oak Island Police Department at (910) 278-5595 or call 911.