WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District, has a new leader.

Friday morning, on board the the Battleship North Carolina, Col. Kevin P. Landers Sr. relinquished command.

Col. Robert Clark assumed command during the same ceremony.

Col. Clark has deployed several times to Iraq. He also holds several master degrees and military awards.

Col. Landers assumed command in 2014. He plans to retire in the Wilmington area.