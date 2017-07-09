Several agencies, helicopters looking for missing swimmer in Holden Beach

HOLDEN, NC (WWAY) — Holden Beach Police are looking for a missing swimmer.

Chief Wallace Layne said a Hispanic man in his 20s was reported missing in the water around 3:30 p.m. in the area of 315 Ocean Boulevard East.

Layne said the man is wearing a multi colored bathing suit.

Chief Layne said several agencies are searching including: the Tri-Beach Fire Dept., the Coast Guard, Brunswick Co. Emergency Management, Brunswick Co. EMS, the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and its helicopter, Coastline Rescue, Oak Island Water Rescue. Layne also said the

Coast guard is sending a helicopter from Charleston.

