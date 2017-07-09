Several agencies, helicopters looking for missing swimmer in Holden Beach

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: ,

HOLDEN, NC (WWAY) — Holden Beach Police are looking for a missing swimmer.

Chief Wallace Layne said a Hispanic man in his 20s was reported missing in the water around 3:30 p.m. in the area of 315 Ocean Boulevard East.

Layne said the man is wearing a multi colored bathing suit.

Chief Layne said several agencies are searching including: the Tri-Beach Fire Dept., the Coast Guard, Brunswick Co. Emergency Management, Brunswick Co. EMS, the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and its helicopter, Coastline Rescue, Oak Island Water Rescue. Layne also said the
Coast guard is sending a helicopter from Charleston.

Stay with WWAY for the latest details as they become available.

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

3 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Swimmer reported missing at Wrightsville Beach
Read More»
2 weeks ago
7 Comments for this article
Area beaches without lifeguards raising concerns after 4 drownings in NC
Read More»
ATMC
4 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
ATMC adding fiber optic service to Shallotte business district, more towns to come
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments