Student volunteers help Fair Bluff rebuild, nine months after Hurricane Matthew

FAIR BLUFF, NC (WWAY) — Hurricane Matthew will not soon be forgotten by the people of southeastern North Carolina. Many towns were under water after the natural disaster nine months ago.

One of the hardest hit towns was Fair Bluff, which probably hasn’t gotten the attention it deserves.

“I think Fair Bluff’s a town that people are forgetting. Lumberton, Princeville, lotta places get the news and Fair Bluff’s just a beautiful town with great people, but they’ve been forgotten,” said Mission Serve program coordinator Joe Monk.

Student volunteers with Mission Serve want to change that. Nearly 300 of them from around the country, from as far away as Missouri to as close as Whiteville, are in Fair Bluff this week to help rebuild, on their own dime.

“They pay $250 to sleep on the floor, get up at 5:30 in the morning, work until 4, then start over the next day,” said Monk.

Working alongside others that they just met and building relationships along the way.

“It’s easy to get together and get to be friends and know each other if you’re working for the same purpose. That’s kinda how it works. We bring them together, they come work, they’re hands and feet of Christ this week,” said Monk.

Their efforts have not gone unnoticed.

“The homeowners have been nothing but grateful to us, and we’ve been so grateful for them and their support. Some of them have been getting down with us and helping us out so it’s been really cool,” said Campbell Allen, a volunteer from New Jersey.

All to help this little town return to its former glory.

The group will be hard at work through Friday. Their goal is to at least have the town’s church fully repaired by the end of the week.