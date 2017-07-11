Love Boat’s Fred Grandy in Wilmington for performance

Fred Grandy with Randy Aldridge on Good Morning Carolina.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Maybe you’re a fan of Gopher from “Love Boat” or you supported him as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives – whichever it is, you can catch Fred Grandy in the Cape Fear over the next few weeks as he prepares for an upcoming performance of “Much Ado About Nothing”.

The production is part of the Lumina Festival of the Arts at UNCW.

According to UNCW’s website, the play is one of Shakespeare’s most popular comedies.

The show is directed by Chris Marino, and includes actors from Alchemical Theatre of Wilmington.

UNCW’s Cultural Arts Building Mainstage Theatre will host 5 performances of Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing,” with 7:30 p.m. shows each night (July 22, 25, 27, & 29) and one 2 p.m. matinee on July 25.

Tickets range from $5-$25.

For ticket information, click here.