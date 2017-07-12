Man accused of setting Hampstead home on fire while family inside

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) — A Clayton man is charged with first degree Arson after deputies say he tried to set a house on fire while the family was inside.

Deputies say 45-year-old Jason Bradley Morgan attempted to set fire at 20512 US Highway 17 in Hampstead. That’s where Brenda Garrison, friends and grandchildren were inside the home at the time.

No injuries were reported, however, there was damage to the house.

Deputies say Morgan was arrested out of county and was transferred to the Pender County Jail.

He is being held under a $125,000 bond.