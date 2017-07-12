Man charged as accessory in beating death, indicted on murder charge

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A second man has been charged in connection to the beating death of Austin Clarkson in May.

On Monday, Arthur Williams, 41, was indicted on first-degree murder. On June 20, Wilmington Police charged Williams with accessory after the fact and was given a $250,000 bond.

Wilmington Police Spokeswoman Linda Thompson said the beating happened late at night on May 9 in the 1200 block of Spofford Circle.

Police said Clarkson, 57, of Wilmington, died after being taken off life support on June 3.

U.S. Marshals arrested Ronald Jerome Cromartie, 41, this afternoon at his home in the 1100 block of Wright St.

Williams is expected to make his first appearance on the indictment this afternoon at the New Hanover County Courthouse.