Wilmington Planning Commission talks short-term rentals

(Photo: WWAY/Basil John)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After two years of debate, the city of Wilmington is closing in on rules for short-term rentals.

The Wilmington Planning Commission held a work session on the proposal Wednesday, but took no action.

If you don’t know short-term rentals can be entire homes or a room leased out to visitors and tourists for 30 days or less.

Some people are concerned because this could impact the economy in Wilmington.

“Short-term rentals are a good part of that, bringing people to Wilmington,” Sean Doughtery, Wilmington Hosts Board of Directors, said. “So to abolish it would really be a huge hit to our economy, and this is coming on the heels of HB2, which has already hit us pretty hard.”

Dougherty also said they just want to cooperate with the planning committee and city council to have smart regulation that won’t hurt short term rentals.