ALDI opening second Wilmington store

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Just weeks after opening its first Wilmington location, ALDI is set to open doors to another one.

On July 27, the ALDI store at 3701 S. College Road will hold its grand opening celebration.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening starts at 8:25 a.m. followed by a golden ticket giveaway. The first 100 shoppers will receive a golden tickets, each with an ALDI gift card of various amounts.

Customers can also tour the store and enter to win a year’s supply of ALDI produce.

Last month, ALDI opened its first Wilmington store on Market Street in Porter’s Neck. At that events, the parking lot was so packed, drivers had to park on the street.

Another location in Leland is expected to open by the end of the year.