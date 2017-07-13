Guy Fieri coming to Wilmington for GLOW Academy fundraiser

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Another Food Network star is coming to Wilmington to support the GLOW Academy.

Celebrity Chef Guy Fieri is planning a visit for late January to share his signature culinary style during three special events.

There will be an exclusive dinner for no more than fifteen couples in a private home on January 25, and breakfast and lunch events both to be held on January 26.

For all three events, Fieri will determine the menu, source ingredients and supervise both Food Network and Wilmington chefs, while regaling guests with stories from behind the scenes of his career as an Emmy Award-winning chef, restaurateur, author and TV personality.

Chef Fieri is the third Food Network star to visit Wilmington in support of GLOW Academy.

Emeril Lagasse hosted events in 2016 and Giada De Laurentiis held events earlier this year.. The celebrity chef events reflect the career of GLOW Academy Founder Judy Girard, who was president of the Food Network from 1994 to 2004.

Tables of ten will go on sale September 4, and individual tickets, if still available, will go on sale October 2.

For more information, visit www.glowacademy.net.