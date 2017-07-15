CFPUA releases updated GenX results

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , , ,

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – An updated risk assessment from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) revealed new information about the concentration of GenX in drinking water. The statement from from NCDHHS explained that if GenX concentrations in drinking water are kept below 140 parts per trillion (ppt), no adverse health effects would be expected over a lifetime of exposure to the most vulnerable population.

Based on the new findings, the CFPUA will intensify sampling for GenX. Daily tests will be conducted to ensure levels remain below 140 ppt. All results will be made available to the public.

The most recent sampling conducted July 5 revealed a concentration of 87 ppt in finished water. This is compared to 156 ppt in a June 26 sample.

While the sampling program is underway, CFPUA will be offering customers free water from a groundwater source. This water is treated at CFPUA’s nanofiltration plant. Residential CFPUA customers can fill personal containers at New Hanover County’s Ogden Park daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

14 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Town of Wrightsville Beach responds to GenX water quality data
Read More»
18 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Ways to beat the heat this summer
Read More»
20 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
ONLY ON WWAY: Mother reads a letter from one of her son’s killers
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments