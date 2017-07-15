CFPUA releases updated GenX results

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – An updated risk assessment from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) revealed new information about the concentration of GenX in drinking water. The statement from from NCDHHS explained that if GenX concentrations in drinking water are kept below 140 parts per trillion (ppt), no adverse health effects would be expected over a lifetime of exposure to the most vulnerable population.

Based on the new findings, the CFPUA will intensify sampling for GenX. Daily tests will be conducted to ensure levels remain below 140 ppt. All results will be made available to the public.

The most recent sampling conducted July 5 revealed a concentration of 87 ppt in finished water. This is compared to 156 ppt in a June 26 sample.

While the sampling program is underway, CFPUA will be offering customers free water from a groundwater source. This water is treated at CFPUA’s nanofiltration plant. Residential CFPUA customers can fill personal containers at New Hanover County’s Ogden Park daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.