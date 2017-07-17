Cargo District coming to Port City

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington is known as the Port City. It’s home to the Port of Wilmington where shipping containers come and go every day.

Now there’s a project underway to turn old containers into new homes and businesses.

The Cargo District is a planned shipping container village in Wilmington. The project is in the works near the corner of South 16th and Castle Streets.

The building at 1608 Queen Street, the first in the project, will feature office space and is set to have a soft opening in August.

Two local businesses, Coworx and SISDigital, have already signed on to join the new community.

Coworx Founder and Owner Bryan Kristof said the shipping containers are an interesting spin on building blocks.

“It’s something that’s fun,” Kristof said. “We’re upcycling so we’re kind of repurposing something that otherwise, you know, probably just would never have had a second life.”

Once it’s completed the community will feature modern container apartments, coworking spaces, a new food truck park and more.

To learn more about the Cargo District, click here.