Dog breeder posts $19,000 bond after animal cruelty arrest

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The woman charged Friday with 37 counts of animal cruelty was breeding whippets, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says.

Anita Brown, 59, posted a $19,000 bond on the same day she was arrested.

The investigation into Brown began in March. Investigators say she was told several times to improve the living conditions for the dogs she had in her home on Fairford Road. Friday, animal control removed 37 dogs.

Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Lt. Jerry Brewer says the dogs are considered evidence and will remain at animal control until the case is heard in court on September 5.