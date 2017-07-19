Kure Beach meeting Friday to reconsider Sunday morning alcohol sales

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Kure Beach Town Council will hold a special meeting on Friday to once again discuss allowing Sunday morning alcohol sales.

During a council meeting Thursday night, the ordinance did not get enough votes.

According to Kure Beach Town Clerk Nancy Avery, it needed a two-thirds vote for approval. The brunch bill only received three votes in favor of it. Two commissioners, David Heglar and Craig Bloszinsky, were against it.

The NC General Assembly recently passed a law allowing local governments to decide whether to allow the sale of alcohol starting at 10 a.m. on Sundays.

Every municipality in New Hanover County, except Kure Beach, has passed the ordinance allowing early alcohol sales. Surf City and Oak Island have passed it as well.

The meeting Friday is at Town Hall at 5 p.m.