Waterspout briefly comes ashore, causes minor damage in Surf City

(Photo: Anna Saldo-Burke)

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — The National Weather Service in Wilmington says a waterspout briefly moved onshore in the Surf City area this morning.

They say it happened around 11:30 a.m.

Pender County Emergency Management said there is some minor damage near Seahorse Avenue.

NWS crews plan to survey the damage this afternoon.

Anna Saldo-Burke is vacationing in Surf City and saw it happen. She said as it moved closer to shore it picked up an umbrella out of the stand on her deck and lifted it 20 feet away. She said the waterspout lasted about a minute.

A storm spawned a waterspout in the area of 1100 S Shore Drive around 11:58 this morning. Some minor damage to personal property reported. — Surf City Police (@surfcitypolice) July 19, 2017