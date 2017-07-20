Bird islands important for wildlife, biologist test some for GenX

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Nine islands along the Cape Fear River are home to thousands of birds. No humans are allowed, but Thursday we got to ride along with one of the people who patrols and monitors the bird islands.

From Ferry Slip Island to South Pelican Island there are about twenty species of birds that inhabit the nine islands.

Thousands of those species nest, and live on those islands from April to August each year. That’s why they are off limits to people and boats during that stretch of time.

Lindsay Addison, coastal biologist with Audobon, helps patrol the island, monitor, and tag the birds throughout the year.

“Even though we don’t necessarily mean any harm to the birds, we’re much bigger than they are,” Addison said. “We look like big scary pink monsters to them, so when we approach their nesting area, the adults tend to fly up leaving their eggs and chicks exposed to different types of threats.”

Addison says they have sent a couple of young birds that didn’t survive to be tested for GenX.

