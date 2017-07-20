Cooper on offshore drilling: ‘Not in our state’

ATLANTIC BEACH, NC (WCTI) — Gov. Roy Cooper laid out firm opposition to offshore drilling on Thursday.

Speaking at a press conference in Atlantic Beach Thursday morning, the first-term Democrat summed up his opposition to the Trump Administration’s decision to allow explore seismic testing off the east coast of the US in four words: “Not in our state.”

Cooper said there is little evidence that offshore drilling would help the state’s economy, saying North Carolina is a leader in renewable energy and offshore drilling creates unnecessary risks.

“We put our communities first, and protect our coast line and economy. I am saying no to offshore drilling and seismic testing.”

