Cooper on offshore drilling: ‘Not in our state’

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , , ,

ATLANTIC BEACH, NC (WCTI) — Gov. Roy Cooper laid out firm opposition to offshore drilling on Thursday.

Speaking at a press conference in Atlantic Beach Thursday morning, the first-term Democrat summed up his opposition to the Trump Administration’s decision to allow explore seismic testing off the east coast of the US in four words: “Not in our state.”

Cooper said there is little evidence that offshore drilling would help the state’s economy, saying North Carolina is a leader in renewable energy and offshore drilling creates unnecessary risks.

“We put our communities first, and protect our coast line and economy. I am saying no to offshore drilling and seismic testing.”

Check back for more on this developing story.

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

David Rouzer
40 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Rouzer recently got $1,000 donation from DuPont
Read More»
45 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Sessions says he will remain in office
Read More»
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Former intelligence director James Clapper is writing a book
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments