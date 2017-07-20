Man charged with DWI in accident that killed Wilmington teen

SUPPLY, N.C. (AP) – A man is charged with driving while impaired in a wreck that killed a North Carolina teen.

The State Highway Patrol tells media outlets 17-year-old Daniel Warren Fetner was killed at around noon Wednesday in Supply.

Authorities say 42-year-old Ricky Colin Pruett drove off the road and struck the teen, who was riding his bicycle.

Pruett is charged with felony death by motor vehicle, driving while impaired and failure to reduce speed.

He was released on bail, and it wasn’t known if he had an attorney.

Authorities are still investigating the crash.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)