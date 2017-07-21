Bond increased to $250k for man charged in fatal bike crash

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The man charged in a fatal bicycle crash that killed a teenager is back in jail.

This morning, a bond hearing was held for Ricky Pruett. He’s charged with DWI and Felony Death by Motor Vehicle in the death of Daniel Fetner, 17.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators say Pruett was driving 45 miles per hour when he rear-ended the bicyclist on Civietown Road in Supply.

Fetner died at the scene.

Pruett was originally released on a $50,000 bond. This morning, a judge granted the district attorney’s request to increase the bond. Pruett is now being held on a $250,000 bond. There’s a condition that if he makes bond, he will be put on electronic house arrest.

Pruett has a prior DWI conviction.